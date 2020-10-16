U.S. reports over 63,000 daily COVID-10 cases

A health worker handling a coronavirus test sample Oct. 15 in Roxbury, Massachusetts. Photo: Matt Stone/ MediaNews Group/Boston Herald
The United States reported 63,172 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the nation's highest daily count since July 31 when it saw more than 66,000 new cases in a single day, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.
Why it matters: Over 37,000 people are currently being hospitalized due to the virus in the U.S., while the country reported 951 new deaths from the virus. COVID-19 infections jumped by almost 17% over the past week as the number of new cases increased in 38 states and Washington, D.C.
