U.S. reports over 63,000 daily COVID-10 cases

A health worker handling a coronavirus test sample Oct. 15 in Roxbury, Massachusetts. Photo: Matt Stone/ MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

The United States reported 63,172 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the nation's highest daily count since July 31 when it saw more than 66,000 new cases in a single day, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

Why it matters: Over 37,000 people are currently being hospitalized due to the virus in the U.S., while the country reported 951 new deaths from the virus. COVID-19 infections jumped by almost 17% over the past week as the number of new cases increased in 38 states and Washington, D.C.

The coronavirus is surging again

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Note: After a database error, Missouri has not reported cases since Oct. 10; Map: Andrew Witherspoon, Sara Wise/Axios

Coronavirus infections jumped by almost 17% over the past week as the number of new cases increased in 38 states and Washington, D.C.

Why it matters: The U.S. is headed solidly in the wrong direction — and at a dangerous time, as experts say the fall and winter will likely make the pandemic worse. They had hoped we could get cases under control before then, but that seems unrealistic.

European countries push to combat coronavirus second wave without lockdowns

Police conduct coronavirus regulations checks in Hamburg, Germany. Chancellor Angela Merkel announced new measures Thursday, as the country reported a record number of new cases. Photo: Axel Heimken/picture alliance via Getty Images

Germany on Thursday became the latest European country to announce new restrictions this week amid record coronavirus case numbers. But governments are seeking to avoid a second round of nationwide lockdowns.

Why it matters: Widespread lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus have devastated economies around the world.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Trump says he doesn't remember being tested for COVID-19 before first debate — Christie says he was in ICU, admits he was "wrong not to wear mask" at White House — Trump, Senate Republicans at odds over stalled stimulus talks — Harris pauses campaign travel after aide tests positive for coronavirus.
  2. Map: 38 states, D.C. see surge in cases.
  3. Health: Black Americans are more skeptical of a vaccine.
  4. Business: More than 100 million Americans are out of the labor force.
  5. Sports: The impact of college sports cuts on student athletes.
  6. World: Europe braces for monster 2nd coronavirus wave.
