The Conference Board said its index of U.S. consumer confidence rose to a 6-month high in May and is now close to the 18-year high it touched last fall.

What they're saying: "Consumers expect the economy to continue growing at a solid pace in the short-term, and despite weak retail sales in April, these high levels of confidence suggest no significant pullback in consumer spending in the months ahead," said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board.

Flashback: In January, consumer sentiment was at its lowest levels since Trump was elected