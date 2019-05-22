China "remains ready" to resume trade talks, according to Cui Tiankai, China's ambassador to the U.S. He told Fox News' "Special Report with Bret Baier" on Tuesday that negotiations had stalled because the U.S. "changes its mind so often."

Why it matters: President Trump's new limitations on Chinese tech giant Huawei, which Cui called "politically motivated," has intensified the trade war that the Bank of America has said risks "a global recession." Meanwhile, U.S. farmers and shoe firms warn of "catastrophic" repercussions if the situation continues.