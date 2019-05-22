Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest on the trade war's impact.

Chinese ambassador: China "remains ready" for more trade talks

Cui Tiankai, China's ambassador to the U.S. Photo: Deng Min/China News Service/VCG

China "remains ready" to resume trade talks, according to Cui Tiankai, China's ambassador to the U.S. He told Fox News' "Special Report with Bret Baier" on Tuesday that negotiations had stalled because the U.S. "changes its mind so often."

Why it matters: President Trump's new limitations on Chinese tech giant Huawei, which Cui called "politically motivated," has intensified the trade war that the Bank of America has said risks "a global recession." Meanwhile, U.S. farmers and shoe firms warn of "catastrophic" repercussions if the situation continues.

Editor's note: This piece was clarified to reflect the full quote from the ambassador.

