White House confirms China trade talks will take place in D.C. this week

The White House confirmed Monday that the next round of high-level trade talks with China will take place in Washington, D.C., beginning Oct. 10.

Why it matters, via Axios' Dion Rabouin: The U.S. economy continues to grow, but is increasingly struggling to do so — and multiple sectors are beginning to view the talks, which will involve China's top trade envoy Vice Premier Liu He, as a primary indicator for the country's economic outlook moving forward.

Go deeper: The upcoming U.S.-China trade talks are huge