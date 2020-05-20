22 mins ago - Health

Coronavirus pandemic could prolong U.S. baby bust

Two people wearing face masks pushing strollers in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

U.S. births continued to fall last year, leading to the fewest newborns in 35 years, as the CDC said births fell roughly 1% from 2018, to about 3.7 million, the AP reports.

Why it matters: The decline continues a prolonged national "baby bust" that's been going on for more than a decade. Some experts believe the coronavirus pandemic will suppress the numbers further because of anxiety about the future.

Pompeo's lavish government-funded dinners draw scrutiny

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife, Susan, have held about two dozen fancy "Madison Dinners" in the historic Diplomatic Reception Rooms — on the government's dime — for CEOs, Supreme Court justices, political heavyweights and ambassadors, NBC News reports.

Why it matters: The events are yet another target for scrutiny from congressional Democrats after Friday's firing of State's inspector general.

Josh Hawley crafts the case against China

Hawley. Photo: Carlos Barria-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) will lambast China on Wednesday, arguing on the Senate floor that the existing international order must be ripped up to avert a future in which America takes “second place to the imperialists in Beijing.”

Why it matters: Hawley’s star has risen fast, and the 40-year-old freshman senator is often discussed as a 2024 presidential prospect. He’s betting that Trump’s populist nationalism and hawkishness on China aren’t passing phenomena, but the future of the Republican Party.

Airlines pack in customers like there's no coronavirus

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

As restaurants, department stores and other local businesses grapple with operating at half occupancy (or less) to comply with social distancing guidelines, airlines are packing customers to near capacity on a reduced number of flights.

Why it matters: The practice shows how a lack of a national policy allows certain companies — like airlines — to continue to put Americans at risk for exposure to COVID-19 while other companies miss out on revenue by adhering to local regulations.

