Coronavirus pandemic could prolong U.S. baby bust

U.S. births continued to fall last year, leading to the fewest newborns in 35 years, as the CDC said births fell roughly 1% from 2018, to about 3.7 million, the AP reports.

Why it matters: The decline continues a prolonged national "baby bust" that's been going on for more than a decade. Some experts believe the coronavirus pandemic will suppress the numbers further because of anxiety about the future.

