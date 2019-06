The Trump administration has chosen an Army base at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, to temporarily house growing numbers of unaccompanied migrant children, the Military Times first reported Tuesday.

Details: The administration is considering a customs port in southern New Mexico as another option as the Office of Refugee Resettlement said it'd received referrals for almost 41,000 children this fiscal year, according to AP. It's a rise of nearly 57% over the same period last year.