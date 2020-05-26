U.S. airport traffic is picking up as coronavirus lockdowns ease
People are returning to airports at a significant rate, TSA data show. While still down from its early March level when more than 2 million people were screened at airports each day, TSA screened nearly 350,000 people on Friday.
Why it matters: That is more than triple the number of people who went through screening checkpoints as recently as April 28. Just 87,534 were screened on April 14, a 96% decline from the year ago period.
