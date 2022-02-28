U.S. to send nearly $54 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The U.S. will send nearly $54 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine to help "hose affected by Russia's military invasion, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Sunday.

The big picture: The assistance will help international humanitarian groups provide food, safe drinking water, shelter, emergency health care and protection in Ukraine, per a statement from Blinken.

"Our funding will also help humanitarian organizations maintain contact between family members who have been separated due to the conflict, hopefully leading to reunification in some cases," Blinken added.

By the numbers: The pledged aid brings the total American assistance to Ukraine since Russian forces took the Crimean region from Ukraine in 2014 to nearly $405 million, per a statement from Blinken.