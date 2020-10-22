Urban housing prices are on the rise

Home prices are rising rapidly across the U.S., according to ATTOM Data Solutions.
Driving the news: ATTOM released its 3Q 2020 figures this week, concluding that 77% of metro areas posted "double-digit annual home price gains." Profit margins rose in 86% of the 103 metropolitan statistical areas studied.
- Top gainers included St. Louis, Missouri; Columbus, Ohio; and Salem, Oregon.
- The biggest profit margin drops were in Honolulu, San Francisco, and Fort Collins, Colorado.
- The biggest year-over-year increases in median home prices were in Bridgeport and New Haven, Connecticut, and in Detroit.