Upstart's path to going public

Felix Salmon, author of Capital

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Upstart's algorithm — a company that helps banks to underwrite loans — approves 27% more applicants than a traditional model, and twice as many "near prime" consumers with FICO scores between 620 and 660. It also yields 16% lower interest rates.

Driving the news: Upstart raised $180 million in an IPO this week, ending trading on Wednesday with a market capitalization of $2.1 billion.

The big picture: Upstart started life as a way of buying equity in people, allowing them to raise cash not by borrowing it, but by pledging a percentage of their future income.

  • When that didn't work out, Upstart pivoted to lending, using the same set of data inputs that it had used to underwrite its equity investments. But it was still hard to compete with banks with a much lower cost of funds.
  • So Upstart pivoted again, this time selling its underwriting software to banks.

Context: Upstart, which was co-founded by Paul Gu, a Thiel Fellow, has touched on many buzzy ideas over its existence, from income-sharing agreements to Big Data to artificial intelligence. Even its IPO comes at a buzzy time for IPOs.

  • The bottom line: Each iteration has been a bit more practical and a bit lower down the stack, less of a revolutionary consumer-facing company and more of a utility for lenders.
  • That's still sexy enough for investors, who bid up the stock by 45% on the opening day of trading.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
12 mins ago - Podcasts

Behind the Bitcoin boom

Bitcoin yesterday topped $20,000 for the first time ever, and then just kept climbing.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the reasons for Bitcoin's price surge, and what it means for its future as an actual currency, with investor and podcast host Anthony Pompliano.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
42 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Biden picks North Carolina environmental regulator Michael Regan to lead EPA

Biden delivering a speech on climate change in September. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Michael Regan, the top environmental regulator in North Carolina, to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, a source familiar with the decision confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: If confirmed by the Senate, Regan would be the first Black man to head the agency, which will be tasked with strengthening environmental standards after four years of the Trump administration's aggressive efforts to undo Obama-era protections.

Margaret Harding McGillAshley Gold
56 mins ago - Technology

More than 30 states sue Google, alleging illegal search monopoly

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from 38 states and territories sued Google Thursday, accusing the company of a multi-pronged effort to maintain an illegal monopoly.

Why it matters: It's the third antitrust lawsuit against Google in as many months, setting up the company for legal battles on multiple fronts.

