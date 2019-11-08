Stories

UPCOMING: The state of the American city in Dallas on Nov. 20

A map of 50 stars to represent America's cities.
Illustration: Abbie Winters/Axios

Join Axios' co-founder Mike Allen in Dallas for a conversation on job training, placement, and financial support for veterans in the workforce. RSVP here.

  • Mr. Clint Bruce
    • Founder, Trident Response Group and HoldFast
    • Co-Founder, Carry the Load
    • Former United States Navy SEAL
    • Former NFL Linebacker, Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints
  • Mr. Doug Petno
    • Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Banking, JPMorgan Chase
  • Ms. V.R. Small
    • Founder & Executive Director, Veteran Women's Enterprise Center
    • United States Navy Clinical Investigations Veteran

Date: November 20, 2019

Time: 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. CST

Location: The Room on Main | 2030 Main Street, Dallas, TX 75201

Axios event