Join Axios' co-founder Mike Allen in Dallas for a conversation on job training, placement, and financial support for veterans in the workforce. RSVP here.
- Mr. Clint Bruce
- Founder, Trident Response Group and HoldFast
- Co-Founder, Carry the Load
- Former United States Navy SEAL
- Former NFL Linebacker, Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints
- Mr. Doug Petno
- Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Banking, JPMorgan Chase
- Ms. V.R. Small
- Founder & Executive Director, Veteran Women's Enterprise Center
- United States Navy Clinical Investigations Veteran
Date: November 20, 2019
Time: 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. CST
Location: The Room on Main | 2030 Main Street, Dallas, TX 75201