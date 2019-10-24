Stories

UPCOMING: State of the American city in Chicago

Join Axios Executive Editor Mike Allen for one-on-one conversations on criminal justice reform in Chicago. RSVP here.

  • The Honorable J.B. Pritzker
    • Governor, Illinois
  • The Honorable Kim Foxx
    • State's Attorney, Cook County, Illinois
  • Mr. Eddie Bocanegra
    • Senior Director of READI Chicago, Heartland Alliance

View from the Top segment with Axios Executive Vice President Evan Ryan and:

  • Heather Higginbottom
    • President, JPMorgan Chase PolicyCenter

Date: October 30, 2019

Time: 8 a.m. - 9 a.m. CST

Location: 1871 | 222 W Merchandise Mart Plaza #1212, Chicago IL 60654

