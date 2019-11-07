Stories

UPCOMING: News Shapers on Nov. 14

Join Axios' Mike Allen for one-on-one conversations on news of the day.

  • The Honorable Kirsten Gillibrand
    • Senator, New York
    • Member, Senate Armed Services Committee
  • The Honorable Mac Thornberry
    • Representative, Texas' 13th congressional district
    • Ranking Member, House Armed Services Committee
  • Mr. Denis McDonough
    • Senior Principal, Markle Foundation
    • Former White House Chief of Staff

Date: Thursday, November 14th

Time: 8:00 a.m. - 9:o0 a.m.

Location: The Showroom | 1099 14th Street NW, Washington D.C., 20005

