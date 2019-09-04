Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Stories

UPCOMING: News Shaper

Logo design for the News Shapers event series.
Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

On September 12th, Join Axios' Mike Allen for separate one-on-one conversations on news of the day. RSVP here.

  • The Honorable Ken Cuccinelli
    • Acting Director, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services
    • Former Attorney General, Virginia
  • Ambassador Samantha Power
    • Author, The Education of an Idealist
    • Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations
  • The Honorable Adam Kinzinger
    • Representative, Illinois' 16th District
    • Member, House Foreign Affairs Committee
    • Air Force Veteran

Date: Thursday, September 12

Time: 8-9am

Location: AJAX DC / 1011 4th St. NW

Thank you Bank of America for sponsoring this event.

Axios event