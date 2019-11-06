Join Axios' Mike Allen for a series of one-on-one conversations on prescription drug pricing, its impact on the pharmaceutical industry, and the latest legislation being crafted to cure the issues surrounding unfair pricing. RSVP here.
- The Honorable Alex M. Azar II
- Secretary, United States Department of Health and Human Services
- The Honorable Ron Wyden
- Senator, Oregon
- Ranking Member, Senate Finance Committee
- Member, Senate Intelligence Committee
- The Honorable Mike Braun
- Senator, Indiana
- Member, Senate Health Education Labor & Pensions Committee
- Member, Senate Budget Committee
Date: Nov. 13, 2019
Time: 8am–9am ET
Location: The Showroom | 1099 14th St NW, Washington D.C., 20005