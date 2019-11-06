Stories

UPCOMING: Health Care in 2020 on Nov. 13

A pill overtaking the Capitol.
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Join Axios' Mike Allen for a series of one-on-one conversations on prescription drug pricing, its impact on the pharmaceutical industry, and the latest legislation being crafted to cure the issues surrounding unfair pricing. RSVP here.

  • The Honorable Alex M. Azar II
    • Secretary, United States Department of Health and Human Services
  • The Honorable Ron Wyden
    • Senator, Oregon
    • Ranking Member, Senate Finance Committee
    • Member, Senate Intelligence Committee
  • The Honorable Mike Braun
    • Senator, Indiana
    • Member, Senate Health Education Labor & Pensions Committee
    • Member, Senate Budget Committee

Date: Nov. 13, 2019

Time: 8am–9am ET

Location: The Showroom | 1099 14th St NW, Washington D.C., 20005

