Another copycat game dropped from iOS, Android stores

Stephen Totilo

On the left: the original Unpacking; on the right: the now delisted Unpacking Master. Screenshot: @UnpackingALife

A video game that copied the title, gameplay concept and design of 2021 indie hit Unpacking is no longer listed on Apple and Google’s mobile app stores, an apparent delisting a day after it topped the iOS charts.

Why it matters: For all of the talk of content curation by app giants like Apple, game developers regularly see clones rocket to app store success.

Details: Both the original Unpacking and the mobile game Unpacking Master task players with opening moving boxes and placing items in rooms.

  • For those who have played both (or just look at the screenshots tweeted by Brisbane-based Unpacking studio Witchbeam), the similarities are glaring.
  • The biggest difference: Unpacking (which was nominated for best indie game at multiple 2021 awards shows) has been out since November on PC and consoles; Unpacking Master just popped up on mobile and yesterday ranked as the top free game in Apple’s app store.
  • “We're a tiny indie team and even with the success we have achieved, we still don't have the resources to pursue companies trying to use our game's distinct look and feel to make a quick buck,” the Witchbeam team wrote on twitter last night.
  • Within hours of that tweet, Unpacking Master was removed from mobile storefronts.

Between the lines: This is the second time in two weeks that a copycat game surged in popularity, only to be removed once developers, media and fans called foul.

  • Just two weeks ago, an army of clones of the viral web game Wordle swept through Apple’s app store, before the company deleted them. (A similar game, Wordus, remains a top performer.)
  • Apple’s store review guidelines warn against copycats, though seemingly anticipates them passing review: “In addition to risking an intellectual property infringement claim, it makes the App Store harder to navigate and just isn’t fair to your fellow developers.”
  • Apple did not reply to a request for comment about the Unpacking situation.

What they’re saying: “This is a very intentional imitation that directly copied items and environments from our game, not an accident or misunderstanding,” Witchbeam developer Wren Brier told Axios.

  • She said her studio saw no point in reaching out to Unpacking Master’s developers or publisher, “as we don’t feel that would achieve anything.”
  • Instead, she said: “We think it is the app stores’ responsibility to better curate their stores."

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Axios-Ipsos poll: Omicron's big numbersAnother wave of death — FDA limits use of Regeneron and Lilly antibody treatments — Fauci: "Confident" Omicron cases will peak in February.
  2. Vaccines: Pfizer begins clinical trial for Omicron-specific vaccine — The shifting definition of fully vaccinated.
  3. Politics: Biden admin withdraws temporary vaccine-or-test mandate for large employers — New York Supreme Court strikes down Gov. Hochul's mask mandate for public areas — Sarah Palin tests positive, delaying defamation trial — Virginia school boards sue Gov. Youngkin for lifting mask mandate.
  4. World: U.K. to lift travel testing requirement for fully vaccinated — Beijing Olympic Committee lowers testing threshold ahead of Games.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Lucinda Shen
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The Robinhood M&A rumor mill churns

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Robinhood's valuation is now just over $11 billion, a fraction of where it traded in August and below that of its last private round of funding. Cue the M&A mongers.

Why it matters: It's not just Robinhood—falling values of growth-oriented tech stocks have raised speculation that formerly high-flying fintechs could be snapped up by more well-capitalized buyers.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
2 hours ago - Health

Student's death renews calls for schools to stock opioid overdose drug

Photo: Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

A Connecticut student's death has renewed calls for schools to stock and administer naloxone, a drug that can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Why it matters: U.S. drug overdose fatalities reached six figures in a 12-month period for the first time in November, and synthetic or natural opioids were the cause of a majority of the overdoses.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow