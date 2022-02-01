Sign up for our daily briefing

Univision completes merger with Mexican media giant Televisa

Sara Fischer

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Univision on Monday said it completed its merger with Televisa’s media content and production assets, forming a new Spanish-language media behemoth called TelevisaUnivision Inc.

Why it matters: The merger creates one of the biggest Spanish-language media companies in the world. The scale of the combined company will help Univision compete with NBCUniversal's Spanish-language network Telemundo.

Details: The newly-combined company will launch a new streaming service for Spanish-speaking audiences in 2022, with both free and premium tiers, per a statement. It's also preparing "a massive pipeline of original content for the upcoming global streaming launch," it said.

Be smart: TelevisaUnivision Inc. received a $1 billion investment led by the SoftBank Latin America Fund to foot the deal. Marcelo Claure, then-CEO of SoftBank Group International, was named vice chair of the new company's board.

  • SoftBank confirmed Friday that Claure was leaving the company, but TelevisaUnivision confirmed he will still become vice chairman of the company's board.

Go deeper: Mexican media giant Televisa to merge content business with Univision

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump helps launch NRSC podcast

Sen. Rick Scott. Screenshot via "NRSC Red Zone" podcast

The Senate Republicans' campaign and fundraising arm is launching a new podcast — with Donald Trump as its debut guest and donor lure.

Why it matters: It shows how crucial the GOP considers Trump to its chances of taking back the majority.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
Updated 1 hour ago - World

State Department orders diplomats' families to leave Belarus

Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev\TASS via Getty Images

The State Department ordered the family members of U.S. government staff in Belarus to evacuate on Monday, citing the "unusual and concerning Russian military buildup along Belarus’ border with Ukraine."

Why it matters: The advisory comes just over a week after the State Department ordered a similar evacuation from the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, prompting the Ukrainian government to accuse the U.S. of causing a panic over the threat of a possible Russian invasion.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kristal Dixon
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Judge rejects hate crime plea deals for 2 men who killed Ahmaud Arbery

Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images

A federal judge on Monday rejected plea agreements reached by federal prosecutors and two of the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was shot and killed while out jogging in Georgia.

Why it matters: Travis and Gregory McMichael, who along with William "Roddie" Bryan were sentenced to life in prison this month for Arbery's killing, reached the deal with prosecutors ahead of the start of their Feb. 7 hate crimes trial.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow