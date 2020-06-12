10 mins ago - Sports

University of Texas athletes issue demands on race issues

The Texas Longhorns football team. Photo: Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Some student-athletes at the University of Texas at Austin said they will no longer help recruit new players or attend donor events unless the school addresses a list of demands to make the environment "more comfortable and more inclusive for the black athletes and the black community," according to various athletes' social media posts.

Why it matters: Protests in the wake of the George Floyd killing have sparked a nationwide discussion on racism, and college athletes are speaking out on social issues and driving the conversation in ways their predecessors could only dream about, writes Axios' Jeff Tracy.

Details: On the laundry list of demands, the group is asking the university to rename several campus buildings which were designated for people believed to have connections to racism.

  • The group also called for some statues to be removed and replaced with "more diverse statues on campus designed by artists/sculptors who are people of color.”
  • They demand that incoming freshmen be taught about the history of racism on campus.
  • They have requested that a black athletic history exhibit on campus, and that the athletic department give 0.5% of its yearly earnings to black organizations and the Black Lives Matter movement.

What they're saying: “The recent events across the country regarding racial injustice have brought to light the systemic racism that has always been prevalent in our country as well as the racism that has historically plagued our campus,” the letter states.

  • “We, as student athletes, and collectively as the University of Texas Longhorn football team, are aware that we are an athletic department made up of many black athletes, and believe that it is time we become active on our campus.”

What's next: The athletes have asked that their demands be addressed "through the implementation or a plan for implementation at the start of the fall semester,” slated to begin August 26.

Fadel Allassan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

School districts cut ties with local police amid George Floyd protests

Protesters in Minneapolis. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Public school districts across the U.S. are cutting ties with local police departments, amid a wave of pressure and protests following the death of George Floyd.

Why it matters: Many districts have introduced school resource officers, known as SROs, over the last couple decades in response to school shootings. But civil rights advocates argue that installing officers in schools puts students of color at risk.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 7,578,078 — Total deaths: 423,257 — Total recoveries — 3,582,792Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 2,036,429 — Total deaths: 114,195 — Total recoveries: 540,292 — Total tested: 21,933,301Map.
  3. Public health: Moderna reveals the limits of making a coronavirus vaccine.
  4. Business: Automakers might not recover from coronavirus until after 2025.
  5. 2020 election: Trump ramps up travel with coronavirus disclaimer at rallies.
  6. Housing: More evictions could be looming for America's renters.
Rashaan Ayesh
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Appeals court appears hesitant to toss criminal case against Michael Flynn

Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

A federal appeals court in D.C. appears hesitant to order Judge Emmit Sullivan to dismiss the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, The Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Flynn and the Justice Department had asked the appeals court to order District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan to quickly resolve the case examining why the federal government dropped charges against Flynn. While the appeals court hasn't issued a decision, their hesitation suggests the courts have the right to review whether Justice Department moves to drop a prosecution are “in the public interest," the Post writes.

