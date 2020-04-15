1 hour ago - Health

UnitedHealth says delayed procedures "offsetting" coronavirus

Bob Herman

Hospitals have canceled elective procedures to prepare for COVID-19 patients. Photo: John Nacion/NurPhoto via Getty Images

UnitedHealth Group CEO Dave Wichmann told Wall Street analysts Wednesday that deferred non-urgent visits at hospitals and clinics are "offsetting COVID-19 costs," which helped the health insurance and services giant register a $3.4 billion first-quarter profit and temporarily keep its 2020 profit projections intact.

Between the lines: Health insurers aren't that worried about coronavirus costs yet. The groups that are in more difficult positions are people who are losing their jobs and health coverage and the medical providers who are losing business.

Axios

World coronavirus updates: Macron says U.S., U.K., China back UN truce call

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday he's gotten the agreement of President Trump and the leaders of China and the U.K. to back a UN call for a global ceasefire so the world can overcome the coronavirus.

Details: Macron hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will agree to the truce when they speak later Wednesday, so the leaders of the five UN Security Council permanent members can hold a videoconference on the issue.

Updated 9 hours ago - Health
Ursula Perano

10 times Trump and his administration were warned about coronavirus

Photo: Al Drago - Pool/Getty Images

President Trump's tone on the coronavirus pandemic has dramatically shifted in the last month as the illness has swept across the U.S., which has now reported more confirmed cases than any country in the world.

Why it matters: Reporting from Axios, the New York Times, Washington Post, AP and other media outlets has revealed that Trump and his administration were repeatedly warned about the threat that the virus could pose to American lives and the economy. Earlier action could have curbed the spread.

Apr 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Fadel Allassan

California governor unveils roadmap for relaxing coronavirus lockdowns

Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks in front of the hospital ship USNS Mercy, March 27. Photo: Carolyn Cole-Pool/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom released a roadmap on Tuesday that will guide how he will make the decision to relax the stay-at-home policies his state implemented to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The big picture: While there is no timeline for modifying the stay-at-home order, Newsom's office said California would use a "gradual, science-based and data-driven framework" to determine when it would be safe to do so. Newsom indicated efforts to flatten the curve in California "have yielded positive results."

21 hours ago - Health