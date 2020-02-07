The U.S. is not energy independent

A new Energy Information Administration report shows that while late last year the U.S. became a consistent net exporter of petroleum (that is, crude oil and refined products combined), regions outside the Gulf Coast remain importers.

Why it matters: While it's not discussed in the EIA analysis, President Trump boasted in this week's State of the Union that the U.S. is "now energy independent."

By the numbers: While crude oil exports are rising, the U.S. nonetheless still imports millions of barrels per day.

In November, which is the most recent full-month data available, the U.S. imported 5.8 million barrels per day of crude oil and exported 3 million, per EIA.

"The United States is a net exporter of petroleum products (such as distillate fuel, motor gasoline, and jet fuel). In November 2019, the United States exported 5.8 million b/d of petroleum products and imported 2.2 million b/d of petroleum products," it adds.

