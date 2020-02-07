26 mins ago - Energy & Environment

The U.S. is not energy independent

Ben Geman
Reproduced from EIA; Chart: Axios Visuals

A new Energy Information Administration report shows that while late last year the U.S. became a consistent net exporter of petroleum (that is, crude oil and refined products combined), regions outside the Gulf Coast remain importers.

Why it matters: While it's not discussed in the EIA analysis, President Trump boasted in this week's State of the Union that the U.S. is "now energy independent."

By the numbers: While crude oil exports are rising, the U.S. nonetheless still imports millions of barrels per day.

  • In November, which is the most recent full-month data available, the U.S. imported 5.8 million barrels per day of crude oil and exported 3 million, per EIA.
  • "The United States is a net exporter of petroleum products (such as distillate fuel, motor gasoline, and jet fuel). In November 2019, the United States exported 5.8 million b/d of petroleum products and imported 2.2 million b/d of petroleum products," it adds.

Go deeper: The new normal for crude oil exports

Go deeper

Ben Geman

The new normal for crude oil exports

Data: EIA; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The latest Energy Information Administration weekly data shows that U.S. crude oil exports have averaged above — usually well above — 3 million barrels per day for 12 consecutive weeks.

Why it matters: The weekly data that runs through the end of January is a sign that 3 million-plus is the new normal for U.S. crude exports.

Go deeperArrowFeb 6, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Ben Geman

Dissecting Trump's State of the Union energy claims

Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Trump talked up the U.S. energy boom and sought to make it into a political asset during Tuesday night's State of the Union.

Why it matters: Energy has been prominent in the 2020 White House race.

Go deeperArrowFeb 5, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Ben Geman

OPEC considers production cuts as coronavirus impacts China's oil demand

Photo: Ryad Kramdi/AFP via Getty Images

OPEC's possible responses to the spreading coronavirus that's hurting oil demand and prices are starting to come into view.

Why it matters: Besides killing more than 360 people so far, the outbreak is severely curtailing airline and economic activity in China, the world's largest oil importer and second-largest oil consumer.

Go deeperArrowFeb 3, 2020 - Economy & Business