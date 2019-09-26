Poll: Most countries support UN, but U.S. divided on party lines

The UN gets net-positive reviews in 29 of 32 countries surveyed by Pew (not counting "don't know" responses), with the exceptions being Israel, Tunisia and Russia.
The U.S. view: 59% of Americans have "favorable" views compared to 33% "unfavorable" — but that masks a growing partisan divide.
- Just 36% of Republicans view the UN favorably, less than half the proportion of Democrats (77%) and the lowest since the survey began in 1990. At that time, the two parties were essentially aligned in their support for the global body.
- For both parties, views of the UN were quite positive through 2001 and fell during the Bush administration before rebounding under Barack Obama. But the gap between the parties continued to widen all the while.