39 mins ago - Economy & Business

United Airlines to require customers to wear masks in airports

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

United Airlines announced Wednesday that it will require customers to wear face masks in all airport spaces, warning that those who do not comply could face a ban as long as mask requirements remain in place.

The state of play: The rule — in addition to United's inflight mask mandate — applies throughout customers' time in the airport, including while checking in, spending time in lounges, at service counters and during boarding.

  • Customers who do not comply will first receive a verbal request from an employee — and an offer of a free mask. A second request will result in the provision of a "reminder card" with United's mask policy.
  • Those who continue to not comply could be refused travel and be subject to a ban.

What they're saying: "A mask is about protecting the safety of others, and I'm proud of the aggressive and proactive steps United Airlines has taken to ensure people are wearing a face covering in the airports where we operate and onboard the aircraft we fly," United CEO Scott Kirby said in a statement.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The U.S. reported more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday for the first time since May 29.

By the numbers: Over 3.9 million people have tested positive for the virus from more than 47 million tests in the U.S. More than 142,000 people have died of COVID-19, with over 1.1 million recovered.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Joann Muller
16 hours ago - Economy & Business

Airlines seek COVID-19 testing to resume U.S.-Europe travel

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Four U.S. and European airlines are asking government leaders to begin a joint coronavirus testing program so that transatlantic travel can resume.

Why it matters: Flights between the U.S. and Europe are a huge source of profit for the airline industry, which has collapsed since the pandemic hit. But government restrictions effectively prevent all non-essential travel between the regions.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
15 hours ago - Health

Trump acknowledges virus will likely "get worse before it gets better"

President Trump admitted at his first coronavirus press briefing since April that the outbreak in the U.S. will "probably, unfortunately get worse before it gets better," adding: "Something I don't like saying about things, but that's the way it is."

Why it matters: For weeks, Trump has dismissed the rise in infections as a product of more testing, insisting that the coronavirus will "just disappear" one day. He repeated that claim on Tuesday, but called the surge in cases in the South "concerning" and urged all Americans to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible: "Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow