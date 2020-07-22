United Airlines to require customers to wear masks in airports

United Airlines announced Wednesday that it will require customers to wear face masks in all airport spaces, warning that those who do not comply could face a ban as long as mask requirements remain in place.

The state of play: The rule — in addition to United's inflight mask mandate — applies throughout customers' time in the airport, including while checking in, spending time in lounges, at service counters and during boarding.

Customers who do not comply will first receive a verbal request from an employee — and an offer of a free mask. A second request will result in the provision of a "reminder card" with United's mask policy.

Those who continue to not comply could be refused travel and be subject to a ban.

What they're saying: "A mask is about protecting the safety of others, and I'm proud of the aggressive and proactive steps United Airlines has taken to ensure people are wearing a face covering in the airports where we operate and onboard the aircraft we fly," United CEO Scott Kirby said in a statement.