Making sense of United Airlines' carbon pledge

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Corporate carbon pledges arrive so fast it's hard to keep up, so here's one way to bushwhack through them: Ignore the splashy top-line and look at what they're doing soon.

Driving the news: United Airlines yesterday vowed to cut its emissions by 100% by 2050 — but also described the more immediate step of pouring millions into efforts to commercialize nascent direct air capture technology.

  • They are investing in 1PointFive, which is a venture between Occidental Petroleum and Rusheen Capital Management to deploy Carbon Engineering's tech.
  • These companies are planning to construct a large direct air capture plant in the Permian Basin region of Texas.

Why it matters: It's part of a growing corporate push to finance various negative emissions tech and methods — something that companies including Microsoft, Amazon and the payment tech company Stripe are doing too.

  • And United said it's the first airline to invest in direct air capture.

Yes, but: Right now, direct air capture is in its infancy. It would need to scale up by orders of magnitude to become just one of many tools needed against global warming.

The intrigue: While United is also touting investments in lower-carbon fuels, Fast Company notes carbon-removal finance is a recognition that the industry is very far away from big aircraft that don't pump out lots of CO2.

  • Batteries are becoming a thing with tiny planes, but large jets are another thing entirely, they point out.

Kia Kokalitcheva
Dec 10, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Planet FWD debuts carbon-neutral snacks

Photo: Planet FWD

Agriculture startup Planet FWD has raised $2.5 million in additional seed funding, and is debuting its first product: a snack cracker that the company says boasts a fully carbon-neutral manufacturing process.

Why it matters: About 25-30% of global greenhouse gas emissions come from the food production system, according to research from the United Nations.

Axios
17 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Global carbon dioxide emissions fell by 7% in 2020

Water vapor from the cooling towers of a power plant in Brandenburg, Germany, in November 2020. Photo: Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

Global carbon dioxide emissions fell by an estimated 7% in 2020, according to a study by the Global Carbon Project published in the journal Earth System Science Data on Thursday.

Why it matters: It's likely the largest fall in carbon emission ever recorded and is largely the result of the coronavirus pandemic keeping people at home.

Ursula Perano
14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Cuomo says New York City will close indoor dining next week

New York City will close indoor dining on Monday in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

Why it matters: Hospitalizations have continued to increase in New York City, a metric that Cuomo said the state would watch to determine whether tighter restrictions would be necessary. Takeout, delivery and outdoor dining will be allowed to continue.

