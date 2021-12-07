Sign up for our daily briefing

The union fights plaguing media companies

The New York Times, Buzzfeed and Gannett all find themselves embroiled in very public union fights with their employees.

Host Felix Salmon is joined by Axios media reporter Sara Fischer to discuss what we know about the labor disputes at these three companies and what they tell us about broader tensions between employees and management in the workforce.

Axios
Dec 6, 2021 - Podcasts

The Omicron variant’s impact on air travel

The Omicron COVID variant shattered any expectations that a busy holiday season could bring a rebound to pre-pandemic levels of international travel. 

Host Felix Salmon is joined by Axios What’s Next reporter Joann Muller to discuss travel bans, border closures and new testing requirements that are impacting international air travel.

Courtenay Brown
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Biden's pick to lead major banking regulator drops out

Saule Omarova, nominee for Comptroller of the Currency, at a confirmation hearing on Nov. 18. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Biden's pick to head one of the country's most powerful banking regulators is dropping out of consideration for the post, according to a statement from Biden that accepted the withdrawal.

Why it matters: Saule Omarova, nominated to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, faced a tough path to confirmation — with opposition from Republicans and moderate Democrats.

Shawna Chen
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Judge temporarily blocks Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors

Photo: Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked President Biden's vaccine mandate for federal contractors nationwide.

Why it matters: It's the latest setback in the Biden administration's rollout of COVID-19 vaccine requirements. Federal judges in two states temporarily barred the administration from enforcing mandates for millions of workers last week.

