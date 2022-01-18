Sign up for our daily briefing

Unilever not deterred by rejection of $68B bid for GSK's consumer unit

Dan Primack
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Unilever said it will continue to pursue a takeover of GlaxoSmithKline's consumer unit, which includes Advil painkillers and Sensodyne toothpaste, after being rejected on three bids — the last of which was worth around $68 billion.

Why it matters: This is all about two corporate giants looking to restructure.

  • GSK last summer announced plans to spin out the consumer assets, following activist investor pressure to focus more on pharma.
  • Unilever, meanwhile, will soon reveal a new strategic plan that may include divestitures of some lower-margin businesses (e.g., food, where its brands include Marmite, Hellmann’s and Ben & Jerry's), moves that were enabled by last year's change from a dual nationality to U.K.-only structure.

State of play: GSK said the Unilever bid undervalues the business, which it still plans to take public later this year.

  • Reuters, however, reports that GSK would listen to offers above $81 billion.

Go deeper

Ina Fried, author of Login
57 mins ago - Technology

Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard

Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Microsoft announced Tuesday it plans to acquire video game giant Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion in cash.

Why it matters: The move comes as Activision Blizzard has faced a wave of accusations of workplace harassment.

Go deeper
Dave Lawler
2 hours ago - World

Blinken to visit Ukraine as Russia invasion threat looms

Blinken (R) with President Zelensky. Photo: Efrem Lukatsky/Pool via Getty

Secretary of State Antony Tony Blinken will travel to Ukraine on Tuesday as the country faces an ongoing threat of Russian invasion.

Driving the news: Blinken will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, as well as officials at the U.S. embassy in Kyiv to discuss contingency planning. He'll then travel to Berlin to meet German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and attend a meeting of the "Transatlantic Quad" — France, Germany, the U.K. and U.S.

Go deeper
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - World

At least 3 dead after Tonga volcano eruption and tsunami

A satellite image of the explosive eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano on Saturday. Photo: UNICEF/NOAA

At least three people are confirmed to have died in Tonga following the undersea volcanic eruption that sent tsunami waves toward the island nation and across the Pacific over the weekend, officials said Tuesday.

The big picture: Officials reported major damage along the western coast of the main island of Tongatapu, where the capital, Nuku'alofa, was covered in ash and dust, including on the runway of the airport. Officials in Tonga confirmed three deaths in the country's first official statement since the crisis began.

Go deeper

