Unilever said it will continue to pursue a takeover of GlaxoSmithKline's consumer unit, which includes Advil painkillers and Sensodyne toothpaste, after being rejected on three bids — the last of which was worth around $68 billion.

Why it matters: This is all about two corporate giants looking to restructure.

GSK last summer announced plans to spin out the consumer assets, following activist investor pressure to focus more on pharma.

Unilever, meanwhile, will soon reveal a new strategic plan that may include divestitures of some lower-margin businesses (e.g., food, where its brands include Marmite, Hellmann’s and Ben & Jerry's), moves that were enabled by last year's change from a dual nationality to U.K.-only structure.

State of play: GSK said the Unilever bid undervalues the business, which it still plans to take public later this year.