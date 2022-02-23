Sign up for our daily briefing

Unicorn valuations continue growing

Kia Kokalitcheva

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios 

It's increasingly harder to believe that anything can temper the flow of capital into private tech companies with their ballooning valuations — even the recent market sadness doesn't seem to have made a dent if you look at the latest figures.

Driving the news: Per Crunchbase's latest numbers, there are now 1,200 so-called unicorns (valued at $1 billion or more) globally, almost doubling the net count of 650 at the end of 2020.

  • Even more eye-popping: there are now 59 companies valued at $10 billion, up from 31 a year ago.
  • And ... now 46 dragons, Dan's term for startups valued at $12 billion and over. There were only 24 in January, and 19 last August.

Why it matters: Trends like this always raise questions of bubbles and whether the music might be close to an abrupt stop.

Yes, but: We're already seeing some pullback.

  • A number of outlets have reported that investors like Tiger Global — the most prolific unicorn investor, per Crunchbase — are shifting their focus to the public market from pre-IPO companies.
  • But at the same time, they're also investing in companies a bit earlier, so the steady flow of unicorns getting minted may not be over just yet.
  • We've also seen some fat unicorns lay off employees, a common and unfortunate side effect of boom-time growth.

Worth noting: Last year was also a record year in unicorn exits, per the data.

  • 141 exited, either through IPOs or acquisitions, up from 58 companies in 2020. (You can thank SPACs for a small part of that.)

What we're watching: The path of these unicorn and dragon stats over the next six and 12 months.

Axios
Updated 46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: COVID cases plummet all across the U.S.
  2. Vaccines: America prepares for a potential 4th COVID shot — Fox Business host Neil Cavuto says COVID vaccine saved his life — New York delays booster-shot mandate for health care workers.
  3. States: California first state in U.S. to outline COVID endemic phase plan.
  4. World: Hong Kong to enforce mandatory COVID testing for all residents — Boris Johnson ends COVID self-isolation requirement in England — Australia reopens borders to world for first time in nearly 2 years.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Tina Reed, author of Vitals
46 mins ago - Health

CDC: Maternal mortality disparities have worsened

Expand chart
Data: National Center for Health Statistics; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

The maternal mortality rate in the U.S. for 2020 was 23.8 deaths per 100,000 live births, up from a rate of 20.1 in 2019, newly released CDC data shows.

Why it matters: The U.S. still has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the developed world and previous research has largely attributed that to an outsized prevalence among Black mothers.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
1 hour ago - World

Ukrainian government and bank websites hit by mass cyberattack

Photo: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A cyberattack on Wednesday hit Ukrainian government websites and banks, the country's digital minister confirmed on Telegram.

Why it matters: Ukraine's government on Monday warned of plans organized on online hacking forums to launch a spate of cyberattacks against the country's public, banking and defense sectors amid escalating tensions with Russia.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow