The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced it is giving its controversial Confederate statue, Silent Sam, to a Confederate heritage group, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The statue has caused tensions to run high at the university, especially after students toppled it over a year ago. UNC's decision allows the statue to be preserved, but keeps it away from school grounds, notes the Post.

Go deeper: 112-year-old Confederate statue in N.C. is removed