3 UN peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic ahead of election

Three UN peacekeepers were killed north of Bangui, the capital of Central African Republic, on Friday, just days before the country's presidential and legislative elections, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The country has faced unrest and insecurity since former President Francois Bozize — who the UN accused of ordering assassinations and arbitrary arrest and torture — was ousted by a rebellion in 2013. Bozize has denied the allegations.

The government and its allies have increased their security efforts to tried to fend off a rebel offensive ahead of Sunday's elections, per Reuters.

At least two other peacekeepers were injured in Friday's attack.

The big picture: The country's top court on Saturday denied opposition requests to delay the elections.

President Faustin-Archange Touadera is seeking a second term.

The court also denied Bozize's candidacy against Touadera earlier this month, claiming that he did not meet the “good morality” requirement for candidates because of an outstanding international warrant and sanctions from the UN, per Reuters.

The UN also accuses Bozize, a former general who seized power through a 2003 coup, of collaborating with militias to prevent the elections from going ahead.

What they're saying: "The Secretary-General strongly condemns attacks against civilians, humanitarians, state authority and peacekeepers, as well as candidates," said Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesperson for Secretary-General António Guterres.