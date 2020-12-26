Get the latest market trends in your inbox

3 UN peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic ahead of election

UN peacekeepers in Bangui, Central African Republic, on Dec. 25. Photo: Nacer Talel/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Three UN peacekeepers were killed north of Bangui, the capital of Central African Republic, on Friday, just days before the country's presidential and legislative elections, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The country has faced unrest and insecurity since former President Francois Bozize — who the UN accused of ordering assassinations and arbitrary arrest and torture — was ousted by a rebellion in 2013. Bozize has denied the allegations.

  • The government and its allies have increased their security efforts to tried to fend off a rebel offensive ahead of Sunday's elections, per Reuters.
  • At least two other peacekeepers were injured in Friday's attack.

The big picture: The country's top court on Saturday denied opposition requests to delay the elections.

  • President Faustin-Archange Touadera is seeking a second term.
  • The court also denied Bozize's candidacy against Touadera earlier this month, claiming that he did not meet the “good morality” requirement for candidates because of an outstanding international warrant and sanctions from the UN, per Reuters.
  • The UN also accuses Bozize, a former general who seized power through a 2003 coup, of collaborating with militias to prevent the elections from going ahead.

What they're saying: "The Secretary-General strongly condemns attacks against civilians, humanitarians, state authority and peacekeepers, as well as candidates," said Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesperson for Secretary-General António Guterres.

  • Guterres "calls on national authorities to ensure accountability for election-related violence," Dujarric said in a statement.
  • Mankeur Ndiaye, the special representative of the UN Secretary-General in the Central African Republic, encouraged voters to “not give into panic… and rumors that aim to discourage them.”

Axios
57 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Authorities investigating over 500 leads, tips after Nashville explosion

Police close off an area damaged by an explosion on Christmas morning in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Federal prosecutors and Nashville police on Saturday said they are following more than 500 leads and tips in their investigation into an explosion that rocked downtown Nashville, Tennessee, on Christmas morning.

The big picture: The explosion, which injured at least three people, caused widespread telephone, internet and other outages in central Tennessee and in parts of neighboring states. Governor Bill Lee said on Saturday that he has asked President Trump for federal assistance in the state's relief efforts.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: TSA screens close to a pre-lockdown high of nearly 1.2 million peopleOne startup's plan to deliver at-home COVID tests — Why Americans will be demanding proof of vaccination.
  2. Vaccine: Scientists suspect compound in allergic reactions to Pfizer vaccine — Fauci acknowledges moving goalposts on herd immunity from COVID-19.
  3. Politics: The record-breaking stimulus.
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously.
  5. World: The challenge of 2021: Vaccinating the world —Japan halts foreign arrivals after reporting first case of new coronavirus variant — Chile becomes first South American country to start COVID vaccination.
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Expanded unemployment benefits set to lapse with relief bill in limbo

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Expanded unemployment benefits will lapse for millions of struggling Americans if President Trump doesn't sign the stimulus bill on Saturday.

Why it matters: "States cannot pay out benefits for weeks that begin before the bill is signed, meaning that if the president does not sign the bill [today], benefits will not restart until the first week of January. But they will still end in mid-March, effectively trimming the extension to 10 weeks from 11," the New York Times reports.

