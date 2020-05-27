55 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Why the new UN climate conference date matters

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

A pivotal but delayed UN climate conference slated for November is now likely to occur a full year late — and the long pause might have a silver lining for advocates.

Driving the news: The U.K., which is hosting the event that was put on ice weeks ago due to the pandemic, yesterday proposed holding the summit in November 2021.

  • A UN body is likely to approve the request later this week.

Why it matters: The summit is meant to be a forum for countries to boost their emissions-cutting ambitions in recognition that, a half-decade after the Paris agreement, the world remains far off pace for meeting its goals.

Quick take: The new schedule, unknown when the event was postponed two months ago, means diplomats will have time to absorb how countries are — or aren't — folding low-carbon investments into pandemic response measures.

What they're saying: "While I hate to see a delay in the Paris timeline, rescheduling ... will allow countries to figure out how to achieve double wins of restarting their economies while enhancing emission reductions, as well as simultaneously increasing health and climate resilience," Andrew Light of the World Resources Institute tells me.

But, but, but: Costa Rican Environment Minister Carlos Manuel Rodríguez tells The New York Times the long delay could undercut efforts to create sustainable stimulus packages.

  • "We’re losing time," he said. "Having a [Conference of the Parties] soon would help influence global recovery plans."

Fauci: Data is “really quite evident” against hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus

Anthony Fauci told CNN Wednesday that the scientific data "is really quite evident now about the lack of efficacy" of hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus treatment.

Driving the news: The comments came in response to news that France on Wednesday banned the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat the virus, after a large retrospective study in The Lancet found an increased risk of heart problems and death among coronavirus patients who took the anti-malarial drug.

Trump has turned Big Tech's speech rules into a political football

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Twitter made headlines Tuesday after labeling two election-related tweets from President Trump as potentially misleading — the company’s first action against the president’s tweets, which often test its policies on misinformation and abuse.

The big picture: Twitter's unprecedented move, which swiftly drew Trump's fury, was just one of four controversies over the last 24 hours involving tech platforms grappling with free speech issues. And all of them, Axios' Sara Fischer and I report, reflect what a partisan issue the policing of social media content has become.

Inside the changing millennial home

Reproduced from Pew Research Center; Chart: Axios Visuals

As the first millennials approach 40, the way the generation has defined home continues a decades-long transformation of the stereotypical American family, according to a new analysis by Pew Research Center.

The big picture: For the largest living generation, trends that began with Generation X and Baby Boomers have become the new norm — including living with parents deep into adulthood, sharing homes with partners without marriage, single-parenting and delayed childbirth.

