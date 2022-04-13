UN chief: Ceasefire in Ukraine "at the moment doesn’t seem possible"

A humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine "doesn't seem possible" at this time, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said Wednesday during a press conference.

Why it matters: Peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have recently hit a dead end, with Russian President Vladimir Putin vowing Tuesday to continue the invasion of Ukraine until victory, according to Reuters.

What they're saying: Guterres said he has appointed an envoy to travel to Ukraine and Russia to help negotiate a UN humanitarian ceasefire to help deliver aid to civilians.

"I don't think we have a chance to have a humanitarian ceasefire as we wanted," Guterres said.

He said the UN proposed ceasefires and humanitarian corridors for aid delivery and civilian evacuation to Russia but has not received a response.

