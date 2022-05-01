The Ukrainian Red Cross said its office in the Donetsk region town of Dobropillia was one of six buildings damaged in a bombing on Saturday, as heavy shelling by Russian forces was reported across eastern Ukraine.

What they're saying: It's the eighth Ukrainian Red Cross to have been damaged or destroyed since Putin's forces launched their invasion of Ukraine in February, the nonprofit humanitarian organization said in a statement on Saturday.

Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a Telegram post that Russian forces were continuing to "fire at civilians and civilian infrastructure" in the region, with three children among seven people injured in shelling that left "at least six houses and a non-residential building" damaged.

The big picture: Ukrainian officials have reported Russian forces striking an art school, a theater and a mosque since the invasion began.

The International Criminal Court and others have opened investigations into allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed in Ukraine.

The Kremlin repeatedly denied that Russian forces have committed any war crimes in Ukraine.

