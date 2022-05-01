Skip to main content
1 hour ago - World

Ukrainian Red Cross says office in eastern Ukraine bombed

Rebecca Falconer
The Ukrainian Red Cross office in Dobropillia, Donetsk, which they say was bombed by Russian forces on Saturday.
The Ukrainian Red Cross office in Dobropillia, eastern Ukraine, which they say was bombed by Russian forces on Saturday. Photo: Ukrainian Red Cross/Twitter

The Ukrainian Red Cross said its office in the Donetsk region town of Dobropillia was one of six buildings damaged in a bombing on Saturday, as heavy shelling by Russian forces was reported across eastern Ukraine.

What they're saying: It's the eighth Ukrainian Red Cross to have been damaged or destroyed since Putin's forces launched their invasion of Ukraine in February, the nonprofit humanitarian organization said in a statement on Saturday.

  • Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a Telegram post that Russian forces were continuing to "fire at civilians and civilian infrastructure" in the region, with three children among seven people injured in shelling that left "at least six houses and a non-residential building" damaged.

The big picture: Ukrainian officials have reported Russian forces striking an art school, a theater and a mosque since the invasion began.

Go deeper: What counts as a war crime and why they're so hard to prosecute

Go deeper