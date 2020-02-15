1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Ukrainian president says he's "ready for next call" with Trump

Trump and Zelensky on Sept. 25. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told CNN on Saturday that he's "ready for [the] next call with Mr. Trump" if working with the U.S. and the president will help his country.

Why it matters: The July 25 call between Zelensky and Trump led House Democrats to launch a formal impeachment inquiry, after a whistleblower complaint from the intelligence community alleged that Trump "sought to pressure the Ukrainian leader to take actions to help the President's 2020 reelection bid."

Flashback: In December, Zelensky publicly pushed back on Trump for withholding military aid last summer while his country was at war with Russia.

  • Trump confirmed that he withheld almost $400 million in aid.
  • Democrats sought to charge the president with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over accusations that he withheld that aid to solicit election interference from a foreign country.
  • Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) said earlier this month that he believed Trump withheld aid to Ukraine to "encourage" its government to investigate the former Vice President Joe Biden and his family. He voted to acquit Trump because he believed any consequences for the president's actions should be decided in the next election.

What to watch: Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters in December that his country was still working to schedule a White House meeting for Zelensky.

Schiff accuses Trump of trying to "cheat" in 2020 election

Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) accused President Trump of trying to "cheat" in the 2020 election by withholding aid to Ukraine in an alleged attempt to pressure the country's president to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

Lamar Alexander says House proved Trump withheld aid to pressure Ukraine

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) said on NBC's "Meet the Press" that he believes President Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine to "encourage" its government to investigate the Bidens, but that he will vote to acquit Trump on Wednesday because he believes the consequences of the president's actions should be decided in the next election.

Senators to meet with Zelensky weeks after impeachment acquittal

Photo: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images.

A bipartisan group of senators that includes Sens. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) announced in a statement Wednesday that they will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev on Friday.

Why it matters: The meeting will come less than two weeks after President Trump was acquitted of impeachment charges that alleged he withheld military aid to Ukraine in order to pressure Zelensky into investigating his political rivals.

