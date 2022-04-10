Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said Sunday Germany and France made a "strategic mistake" when they previously opposed Ukraine's admission to NATO.

What he's saying: "If we were a member of NATO, this war wouldn't take place," Kuleba said on NBC's "Meet the Press".

"The strategic mistake that was made in 2008 by Germany and France who rejected the efforts of the United States and other allies to bring Ukraine in is something that we're paying for. It's not Germany or France that are paying the costs for this mistake. It's Ukraine."

The backdrop NATO decided not to offer Ukraine a path toward membership in 2008 after France and Germany opposed its admission.