UK to require pre-departure negative COVID test amid Omicron fears

The United Kingdom on Saturday announced that all travelers would be required to submit a negative coronavirus test before boarding a flight, regardless of vaccination status.

Why it matters: The move comes amid fears that the newly-identified Omicron variant possesses enough mutations to evade immune systems and drive up a new wave of infections.

The country first detected the new strain late last month in two travelers returning from southern Africa. In response, Prime Minister Boris Johnson implemented a requirement that anyone entering the U.K. must self-isolate until receiving a negative coronavirus test and reinstated rules on wearing masks "in shops and on public transport."

What they're saying: "In light of the most recent data we are taking further action to slow the incursion of the Omicron variant," British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said in a tweet announcing the measures.