UK to require pre-departure negative COVID test amid Omicron fears

Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid. Photo: Tom Nicholson-WPA Pool/Getty Images

The United Kingdom on Saturday announced that all travelers would be required to submit a negative coronavirus test before boarding a flight, regardless of vaccination status.

Why it matters: The move comes amid fears that the newly-identified Omicron variant possesses enough mutations to evade immune systems and drive up a new wave of infections.

  • The country first detected the new strain late last month in two travelers returning from southern Africa. In response, Prime Minister Boris Johnson implemented a requirement that anyone entering the U.K. must self-isolate until receiving a negative coronavirus test and reinstated rules on wearing masks "in shops and on public transport."

What they're saying: "In light of the most recent data we are taking further action to slow the incursion of the Omicron variant," British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said in a tweet announcing the measures.

  • "Vaccines remain our first line of [defense] — the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones," he continued.

Taylor AllenMike D'Onofrio
Dec 3, 2021 - Axios Philadelphia

Omicron variant found in Philadelphia man

A technician handles tubes containing swab samples for COVID-19. Photo: Ahmad Salem/Getty Images

A Northwest Philadelphia resident has tested positive for the Omicron variant, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced Friday.

Driving the news: The confirmed case of the new coronavirus variant involves a man in his 30s, the department said.

Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Movie theaters go out of style

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Vaccination rates are going up, people are going out to restaurants again — although the new COVID variant may get in the way — but they still aren't rushing back to the movies.

By the numbers: Some 49% of pre-pandemic moviegoers are no longer hitting theaters, according to a study from the film research company The Quorum, as reported by the New York Times.

Caitlin Owens
1 hour ago - Health

Vaccine mandates lose steam in the U.S. while Europe doubles down

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

European countries are doubling down on pressure campaigns to get people vaccinated just as Republicans continue to wage war — often successfully — against vaccine mandates in the U.S.

Why it matters: The starkly different approaches create a sharp contrast between the regions' approaches to vaccination, even as the Omicron variant rapidly spreads around the world.

