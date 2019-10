Corbyn said in a statement that his party's condition of taking a no-deal Brexit off the table had been met with the European Union's decision to extend the Brexit deadline until Jan. 31, 2020.

He added, "We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen."

The big picture, via Axios' Dave Lawler: No election is due until 2022, but just about everyone agrees that the current Parliament is hopelessly deadlocked — with Johnson's minority government losing nearly every vote.

The fight is now about when to hold an election and on what terms.

