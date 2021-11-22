Sign up for our daily briefing

U.K. extends COVID booster shots to over-40s

Health Secretary Sajid Javid (C) visiting to a pop-up vaccination site in west London in July. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images

The United Kingdom's government is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine booster program in an attempt to avoid following other European countries in imposing restrictions to counter coronavirus surges, per Bloomberg.

What's happening: Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that everyone over the age of 40 could get a booster shot from Monday.

The big picture: Germany, Austria and the Netherlands have in recent weeks implemented restrictions on citizens, as Western Europe faces a new wave of coronavirus infections.

What they're saying: "It's very sad to see cases rising, surging, in certain parts of Europe," Javid said during a Sky News interview Sunday.

  • "What’s made a real difference here in the U.K. is our booster program," Javid added.

By the numbers: 15 million people have had a third dose of the vaccine in the UK., Javid said in a statement Sunday.

  • U.K. COVID-19 cases in the seven days to Sunday rose 9.4% compared to the previous week, but the coronavirus death toll and hospitalizations have both dropped, per Public Health England
  • The total number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test reported in this seven-day period stands at 1,029, down 5.9% compared to the previous week.
  • 6,087 people were hospitalized in the seven days to Sunday, down 4.7%.

Go deeper

Caitlin OwensKavya Beheraj
Updated 14 hours ago - Health

America's Thanksgiving gamble

Expand chart
Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Coronavirus cases are rising, nationally and in most states — an ominous trend heading into the week of Thanksgiving.

The big picture: Two-thirds of Americans plan to have Thanksgiving gatherings that resemble their pre-pandemic festivities, according to recent Monmouth University polling. But as cases rise, travel and indoor celebrations will put the millions of unvaccinated Americans at risk.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
Updated 17 hours ago - Health

COVID rapid tests face holiday demand spike

Medical professional performs COVID-19 test using the Abbot BinaxNOW rapid test in December 2020 in Livingston, Montana. Photo: William Campbell/Getty Images

As many Americans prepare to travel and see loved ones ahead of Thanksgiving, developers and sellers of rapid at-home COVID-19 tests say they are prepared to meet an expected spike in demand for their products.

The big picture: The U.S. has been slower to embrace rapid at-home COVID-19 testing than Europe as regulatory hurdles helped make the tests scarce and overpriced. But the Biden administration has recently allocated billions of dollars to buy millions of rapid at-home COVID-19 tests to increase supply.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
6 hours ago - Health

Fauci: Families vaccinated against COVID can enjoy holidays maskless

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during a Senate hearing earlier this month. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

NIAID director Anthony Fauci told CNN Sunday that families fully vaccinated against COVID-19 "absolutely" don't need to wear masks when gathering for the holidays.

What he's saying: "That's what I'm going to do with my family," Fauci told CNN's Dana Bash when she asked him if it was possible for fully vaccinated families to gather for Christmas without wearing face masks.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow