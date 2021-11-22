The United Kingdom's government is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine booster program in an attempt to avoid following other European countries in imposing restrictions to counter coronavirus surges, per Bloomberg.

What's happening: Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that everyone over the age of 40 could get a booster shot from Monday.

The big picture: Germany, Austria and the Netherlands have in recent weeks implemented restrictions on citizens, as Western Europe faces a new wave of coronavirus infections.

What they're saying: "It's very sad to see cases rising, surging, in certain parts of Europe," Javid said during a Sky News interview Sunday.

"What’s made a real difference here in the U.K. is our booster program," Javid added.

By the numbers: 15 million people have had a third dose of the vaccine in the UK., Javid said in a statement Sunday.