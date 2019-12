Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

Since falling to its weakest level in more than three decades against the dollar on Sept. 3, the British pound has been on a tear. It has risen by nearly 10% to its strongest level against the dollar since May and its highest against the euro since May 2017.

What's happening: Currency traders are shaking off fears of a no-deal Brexit. Polling ahead of Thursday's election shows the Conservatives in the lead and they are expected to gather behind Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit plan.