U.K. hires more than 17,000 coronavirus contact tracers
Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images
The United Kingdom has hired 17,200 people to help track down individuals who have been in close contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus, government minister Michael Gove told the BBC Sunday.
Why it matters: The government has almost reached its goal of recruiting 18,000 contact tracers for a testing and tracking program, which it hopes to deploy next month when some shops and schools may slowly begin to reopen.
The big picture: Contact tracing is widely believed to be a must-have for reopening parts of the economy while limiting the death toll. Most countries use a combination of cellphone apps and human contact tracers to track down everyone who came into contact with an infected patient.
- One of the biggest vulnerabilities of the strategy, however, is that relies on public buy-in — something that is far from guaranteed, especially in the U.S.
- In a best-case scenario, just half of Americans say they would participate in a voluntary coronavirus "contact tracing" program tracked with cell phones, according to the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.
