41 mins ago - Technology

Uber, Postmates lose attempt to halt new California gig worker law

Kia Kokalitcheva

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A federal judge in Los Angeles denied a request by Uber, Postmates, and two drivers to halt the enforcement of California's new law that codifies strict requirements for classifying workers as independent contractors.

Why it matters: This is a major blow to the companies and drivers in the case, as they were hoping to pause the application of the law while they sue the state to get it overturned. The law went into effect on Jan. 1.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Kyle Daly

How tech giants are ducking California's new laws

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

California has two new laws on the books aimed at reining in tech giants. Some of the biggest companies they're aimed at plan to dodge them.

Why it matters: Powerful, moneyed tech firms are always going to have the will and the resources to try to evade regulation. That puts the onus on legislators to craft smarter, tighter laws with fewer loopholes.

Go deeperArrowJan 13, 2020
Kia Kokalitcheva

Uber's AB5-related changes haven't been great for California riders

Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Prices and wait times have gone up for Uber passengers since the ride-hailing began making changes last month because of a new state law that makes it harder to classify workers as independent contractors, Uber CEO Dara Khorowshahi told analysts on Thursday.

Why it matters: Uber and other companies like Lyft, Postmates, Doordash have aggressively pushed back on the new law, known as AB5, as it threatens their business models.

Go deeperArrowFeb 6, 2020 - Economy & Business
Kia Kokalitcheva

Uber's 2019 Q4 was slightly better than analyst expectations

Photo: DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images

Uber posted its fourth quarter results on Thursday, slightly exceeding analyst expectations, giving its stock a small price bump after market close.

Why it matters: Uber has not only been under growing pressure to show it can turn a profit sooner than later, but the company is facing new regulations in California that threaten its classification of drivers as contractors, instead of employees.

Go deeperArrowFeb 6, 2020 - Economy & Business