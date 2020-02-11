Uber, Postmates lose attempt to halt new California gig worker law
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
A federal judge in Los Angeles denied a request by Uber, Postmates, and two drivers to halt the enforcement of California's new law that codifies strict requirements for classifying workers as independent contractors.
Why it matters: This is a major blow to the companies and drivers in the case, as they were hoping to pause the application of the law while they sue the state to get it overturned. The law went into effect on Jan. 1.
Go deeper: