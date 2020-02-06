39 mins ago - Economy & Business

Uber's AB5-related changes haven't been great for California riders

Kia Kokalitcheva

Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Prices and wait times have gone up for Uber passengers since the ride-hailing began making changes last month because of a new state law that makes it harder to classify workers as independent contractors, Uber CEO Dara Khorowshahi told analysts on Thursday.

Why it matters: Uber and other companies like Lyft, Postmates, Doordash have aggressively pushed back on the new law, known as AB5, as it threatens their business models.

From Khosrowshahi's call with analysts about Uber's Q4 earnings:

On average the service levels for riders have gone a little worse ... Prices in California are up more than the rest of the country. Some of these changes are resulting in higher prices to the customer. ...
Driver feedback has been positive in terms of the information and empowerment... From a rider standpoint, the service on balance is a bit more expensive ... AB5 has added a huge amount of uncertainty ... In the short term, a net negative for riders... It's probably been a net positive for drivers

Also on Thursday, California assemblywoman Lorena Gonzales, who spearheaded AB5, announced there will be upcoming changes to specific provisions within the law. That includes striking the limit of 35 annual submissions for freelance journalists, which was harshly criticized by many.

Go deeper: Uber rolls out changes to California ride-hailing in wake of new law

Go deeper

Kia Kokalitcheva

Uber rolls out changes to California ride-hailing in wake of new law

Photo: Alastair Pike/AFP via Getty Images

Uber is rolling out a number of changes to its ride-hailing service in California due to a new state law with stricter requirements to classify a worker as an independent contractor, according to a new customer email.

Why it matters: Uber has said it doesn't believe the law will force it to reclassify drivers because its core business is technology, not transportation, but it's unsurprising the company is taking steps to give (in practice and appearance) more autonomy to its drivers to protect itself.

Go deeperArrowJan 8, 2020
Kyle Daly

How tech giants are ducking California's new laws

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

California has two new laws on the books aimed at reining in tech giants. Some of the biggest companies they're aimed at plan to dodge them.

Why it matters: Powerful, moneyed tech firms are always going to have the will and the resources to try to evade regulation. That puts the onus on legislators to craft smarter, tighter laws with fewer loopholes.

Go deeperArrowJan 13, 2020
Fadel Allassan

Uber to stop operating in Colombia following court order

Photo: Michal Fludra/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Uber will halt its operations in Colombia at the end of the month, after a judge found the transportation company violated the country's competition rules, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: Uber is likely to look for ways to get back into Columbia, though this comes as a blow to a business that is trying to show investors it can turn a profit and continue growing, especially in regions like Latin America. Uber called the decision "arbitrary" in a statement, and said it violated its right to due process, per Reuters.

Go deeper: Uber rolls out changes to California ride-hailing in wake of new law

Keep ReadingArrowJan 10, 2020