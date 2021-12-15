Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Israeli prime minister makes first-ever visit to UAE

Bennett (L) is welcomed to the palace by MBZ. Photo: Israeli government handout via Getty

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s visit to Abu Dhabi this week was a signal from both sides that the relationship is continuing to develop one year after the Abraham Accords, regardless of the change in government in Israel.

Why it matters: It was the first public visit by an Israeli prime minister to the United Arab Emirates. Both sides wanted to stress the personal connection between Bennett and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ), who met for five hours, mostly one-on-one, at MBZ's palace.

  • A day earlier, Bennett was received with full honors at the airport by Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed.
  • Bennett invited MBZ to visit Israel and he accepted the invitation, Israeli officials say

Between the lines: The visit also came amid a sensitive dialogue between the UAE and Iran in an attempt to de-escalate regional tensions.

  • Emirati national security adviser Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the meeting with Bennett after returning last week from a rare visit to Tehran.
  • While Iran was discussed, both sides tried to keep the focus on the deepening bilateral relationship.
  • The Iranian Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, slammed the UAE for allowing the leader of a “regime that undermines regional security” to visit and warned against allowing Israel to strengthen its presence in the Gulf.

Worth noting: The visit took place at a time when the UAE is threatening to cancel its F-35 deal with the U.S. over the long delays. According to the WSJ, the U.S. is concerned about safeguarding the advanced technology from Chinese spying.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
Dec 14, 2021 - World

Jake Sullivan to visit Israel next week to discuss Iran

Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is expected to travel to Israel next week for discussions on Iran as negotiations continue in Vienna on a possible return to the 2015 nuclear deal, three senior Israeli officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: The Israeli government is concerned that the Biden administration could opt for a “less for less” deal if the path back to the original agreement remains stuck. Israeli officials claim such a deal will give Iran sanctions relief without rolling back its nuclear program.

Axios
Dec 14, 2021 - Podcasts

Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu and the historic Abraham Accords

Yesterday was a historic day in the Middle East. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met the de facto leader of the United Arab Emirates, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, during the first ever official visit to the UAE from Israel. This took place 15 months after the Abraham Accords normalized diplomatic relations between Israel, the UAE and three other Arab countries. The latest season of the Axios "How it Happened" podcast has new reporting on the backstory from Barak Ravid.

  • And, the creator economy boomed in 2021.
  • Plus, federal student loan payments are coming back.

Guests: Axios' Barak Ravid and Sara Fischer.

Credits: Axios Today is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Julia Redpath, Alexandra Botti, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Alex Sugiura, Sabeena Singhani, Lydia McMullen-Laird, Jayk Cherry, and David Toledo. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com. You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.

Andrew Freedman
Updated 29 mins ago - Science

Powerful storm brings damaging winds, "unprecedented" tornado risk

Map showing the extent of maximum wind gusts, with orange and red showing wind gusts at or above 60 mph, on Dec. 15. Image: Weatherbell.com

An expansive and intensifying storm is unleashing an array of hazardous weather to a broad swath of the lower 48 states on Wednesday, from up to 100 mph winds in the Denver metro area to record warmth and potential for tornadoes in Iowa.

Why it matters: The storm could set all-time high temperatures for the month of December, as readings soar into the 70s all the way to the Iowa-Minnesota border. Its winds could knock out power to more than 100,000 people and complicate cleanup efforts from the devastating weekend tornadoes in Central states.

