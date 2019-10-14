A massive search and rescue operation involving 110,000 people was under way in Japan Monday, after the deadly Typhoon Hagibis lashed the country over the weekend, the BBC reports.
The big picture: The storm that triggered floods and landslides Saturday has killed at least 40 people and injured scores more, according to Japanese news outlets. "About 38,000 people in 17 prefectures had evacuated their homes" so far, the Japan Times reports. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said there were concerns for the "impact on lives and economic activities," per the Japan Times.
Kawagoe, Saitama prefecture, got slammed by Typhoon Hagibis and weather systems linked to the storm. Photo: STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images A man wades through floodwaters with items salvaged from his home in Nagan. Photo: Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images The storm overturned vehicles in Nagan. Photo: Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images Residents clear mud from a street at the flooded area in Marumori, Miyagi prefecture. Photo: Jiji Press/AFP via Getty Images Tokyo Fire Department workers respond to a storm-related call-out. William West/AFP via Getty Images A man carries his dog through the mud in Kawasaki. Photo: William West/AFP via Getty Images The BBC reports that 3 Rugby World Cup games were canceled. The Japan-Scotland match was played after a minute's silence for typhoon victims. Japan won to reach the quarter-finals for the first time ever. Photo: David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images