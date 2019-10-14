A massive search and rescue operation involving 110,000 people was under way in Japan Monday, after the deadly Typhoon Hagibis lashed the country over the weekend, the BBC reports.

The big picture: The storm that triggered floods and landslides Saturday has killed at least 40 people and injured scores more, according to Japanese news outlets. "About 38,000 people in 17 prefectures had evacuated their homes" so far, the Japan Times reports. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said there were concerns for the "impact on lives and economic activities," per the Japan Times.