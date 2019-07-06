Coal tycoon Chris Cline dies in helicopter crash

West Virginia billionaire and GOP mega-donor Chris Cline died, along with 6 others, including his daughter, when a helicopter crashed outside of the Bahamas on Thursday night, reports AP.
What they're saying: President Trump tweeted his condolences on Friday, saying, "West Virginia will never forget them." Cline reportedly gave Trump $1 million for his inauguration ceremony, according to the New York Times.
- West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice also tweeted saying, "Today we lost a WV superstar and I lost a very close friend."
Details: Cline made his $1.8 billion fortune in the coal mining industry. His company Foresight Energy has 2.1 billion tons of coal reserves, and it operates 4 mining complexes in Illinois basin. Cline sold his controlling stake in the company after it went public, per Reuters. He was also known for his philanthropy, and donated millions to his alma mater Marshall College, according to the Washington Post.