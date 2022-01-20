Sign up for our daily briefing

Two U.K. men arrested for questioning over Texas synagogue standoff

Axios

Congregation Beth Israel synagogue, the scene of the hostage situation over the weekend, seen on Jan. 17. Photo: Emil Lippe/Getty Images

Counterterrorism police in the United Kingdom said Thursday they arrested two men in Manchester and Birmingham as part of an investigation into the synagogue standoff in Colleyville, Texas, over the weekend.

Why it matters: So far, at least four people have been arrested and detained for questioning in the U.K. over the standoff, the suspected gunman of which was identified as Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British citizen.

  • Police didn't disclose information about the two people detained on Thursday. They are being held for questioning and haven't been charged.
  • Two teenagers arrested on Sunday were later released, per AP.
  • Akram took four people hostage, including Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who leads the congregation, for around 11 hours during Shabbat services.

Go deeper: Colleyville Rabbi credits survival to active-shooter training

Margaret Harding McGillAshley Gold
1 hour ago - Technology

Big Tech lobbies hard against looming antitrust bill

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Big Tech CEOs, including Apple's Tim Cook and Google's Sundar Pichai, have been jawboning lawmakers as a Senate committee takes up a key antitrust bill Thursday.

Why it matters: The bill prompting this lobbying frenzy could upend how tech's giants do business, and tech's critics see this as a "now or never" moment for Congress to check the industry's power.

Dan PrimackJared Whalen
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden stock market gets Trumped

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

U.S. stocks markets performed worse during the first year of Joe Biden's presidency than during the first year of Donald Trump's presidency.

By the numbers: The S&P 500 rose 19.3% between the market close before Biden's inauguration and yesterday's market close, compared to a 24.1% increase for Trump during the similar period.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sophia Cai
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

First look: Biden's Year One turnover

Expand chart
Data: Brookings Institution; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Low first-year turnover among President Biden's senior staff marks a "return to normalcy" and a sign of stability after the Trump years, says a new Brookings Institution report reviewed by Axios.

Driving the news: The departure of five out of 66 "A-Team" officials puts Biden's departure rate as the third lowest since Ronald Reagan's presidency, above only George H.W. Bush and son George W. Bush, the report found.

