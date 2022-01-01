Sign up for our daily briefing

Officials: Two missing from Colorado’s Marshall Fire

Axios

Uncollected mail sits in a mailbox in front of the remains of a home in the aftermath of the Marshall Fire on Dec. 31, in Louisville, Colorado. Photo: Marc Piscotty/Getty Images

Two people are unaccounted for as of Saturday, according to Colorado officials, after the Marshall wildland fire tore through dense neighborhoods north of Denver, destroying what could be close to 1,000 homes.

Why it matters: Officials initially believed no one was missing.

  • “We thought we were at zero…but that was incorrect,” Jennifer Churchill, a spokeswoman for the Boulder Office of Emergency Management, said on Saturday. “Information is coming from multiple channels, we’re dealing with COVID…our communication channels were certainly stretched.”

The latest: President Biden on Saturday announced an expedited major disaster declaration to help those impacted rebuild and provide aid to those who lost their homes.

  • The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Thursday it had also authorized federal funds to help with firefighting costs.
  • The next day, snow fell on charred homes and piles of gray ash.

The big picture: The Boulder, Colorado-area fires — the most destructive in state history — were likely made worse by the effects of climate change, including extremely dry conditions and long stretches of record warm weather in recent months., according to Axios' Ben Geman and Andrew Freedman.

John FrankAlayna Alvarez
Dec 31, 2021 - Energy & Environment

The latest on Colorado’s Marshall Fire

An Arvada firefighter walks back to the firetruck as a fast moving wildfire swept through a Louisville neighborhood, destroying cars and homes. Photo: Marc Piscotty/Getty Images

The wind-fueled flames of the Marshall Fire dashed from house to house yesterday, torching entire neighborhoods and skipping others, indiscriminately destroying lives and capping a difficult year in Colorado.

The latest: The orange flames that lit up the skies around Boulder County left behind a black-and-white scene Friday, as snow fell on charred homes and piles of gray ash.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Dec 31, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Polis: Biden to expedite major disaster declaration for Colorado fire

Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) said Friday that President Biden would offer an expedited major disaster declaration to help rebuild and provide aid to those that lost their homes in the fast-moving Marshall Fire, which consumed around 1,600 acres and destroyed more than 500 homes.

The big picture: It's the most destructive fire in state history.

Andrew FreedmanBen Geman
Updated Dec 31, 2021 - Science

Climate changes linked to Colorado's fire disaster

Fire takes over a business in Louisville, Colorado. on Dec. 30. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Boulder, Colorado-area wildfires — the most destructive in state history — were likely made worse by the effects of climate change, including extremely dry conditions and long stretches of record warm weather in recent months.

Why it matters: The Marshall Fire that consumed at least 1,600 acres on Thursday destroyed nearly 600 homes, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said at a Thursday news conference.

