Twitter shares signal skepticism for Musk's offer

Elon Musk's non-binding offer to buy Twitter — revealed Thursday morning — didn't inspire enthusiasm in the social media company's shareholders, signaling they're skeptical of whether a deal will get done.

Twitter's stock closed down 1.7% on Thursday at $45.08, well below Musk's offered price of $54.20 per share, or $43 billion in cash.

Why it matters: Musk could deliver a seismic shake-up to the social media landscape, for better or worse — but only if he can get a deal done. And it's far from clear that he will push it across the finish line.

State of play: "I'm not sure that I will actually be able to acquire it," Musk said Thursday in a previously scheduled interview at the TED2022 conference in Vancouver, Canada.

He probably didn't help his case when he said, "I don't care about the economics [of the deal] at all."

Twitter's board is also considering adopting a "poison pill" that would block Musk from acquiring more than 15% of the company, hence scuttling any prospective takeover attempt, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Yes, but: As his fans would note, when Musk puts his mind to something, he often gets it done — sooner or later. At least some aren't convinced he'll fall short.

"Ultimately, we believe this soap opera will end with Musk owning Twitter," Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives wrote Thursday.

"It would be hard for any other bidders/consortium to emerge, and the Twitter board will be forced likely to accept this bid and/or run an active process to sell Twitter. "

What we're watching: Whether Musk makes the necessary financial moves to show he's serious about getting a deal done.

