23 mins ago - Economy & Business

Twin River Worldwide will buy 3 casinos for $180 million

Dan Primack

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Twin River Worldwide will pay $180 million to buy a pair of casinos from Eldorado Resorts and one from Caesars Entertainment, as Eldorado inches closer to its $17.3 billion purchase of Caesars.

Why it matters: These are penny-slot prices, even in the context of appeasing antitrust regulators and pandemic-related closures.

Details: Eldorado is divesting from a namesake casino in Shreveport, Louisiana, and the MontBleu in Lake Tahoe for $155 million, while Caesars is selling Bally's Atlantic City (and its underlying real estate) for $25 million.

  • Back in January, Eldorado had agreed to sell its two properties to Maverick Gaming — with the Shreveport casino alone valued at $230 million.

The bottom line: "Combined, the three properties have 3,318 slot machines, 176 table games, and 2,092 hotel rooms. Twin Rivers noted Eldorado Shreveport has 6,000 square feet of convention space." — Howard Stutz, CDC Gaming Reports

Go deeper

Dan Primack

Alternative investment firms explicitly barred from PPP loans

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

With the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) portal expected to reopen Monday, the SBA has explicitly prohibited "hedge funds and private equity firms" from receiving loans, and also reaffirmed "affiliation" rules for private equity-owned companies.

Wait, what? Yes, there have been anecdotal reports of alternative investment firms at least inquiring about PPP loan eligibility. It's unclear if any such loans were made.

Go deeper (0.5 min. read)Arrow46 mins ago - Economy & Business
Sam Baker

Supreme Court says federal government must pay health insurers billions

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The federal government must pay health insurance companies roughly $12 billion that they're owed under part of the Affordable Care Act, the Supreme Court ruled Monday in an 8-1 decision.

The big picture: The ACA's "risk corridors" program was designed to help stabilize the law's insurance markets in their early years, but the Trump administration argued that Congress had prohibited it from making the required payments. The Supreme Court disagreed, saying insurers have a right to collect the money they're owed under the program.

52 mins ago - Health
Dion Rabouin

There's no end in sight to coronavirus stimulus spending

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The Congressional Budget Office estimated Friday that the U.S. budget deficit will be roughly $3.7 trillion for fiscal year 2020, with public debt projected at 101% of GDP — and that was before the "phase four" $484 billion relief package passed by Congress late last week.

Why it matters: In a world of historically high income inequality and historically low productivity and growth, in which debt levels were already historically high, the U.S. and the world at large are in wholly unprecedented territory.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow4 hours ago - Economy & Business