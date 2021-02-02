Sign up for our daily briefing

The Twin Cities' January was way warmer than normal

Data: National Weather Service; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

The Twin Cities started the year on a meteorologically high note, with daily temperatures averaging six degrees above normal throughout January, according to the National Weather Service.

The state of play: January recorded zero days below zero, NWS senior forecaster Joe Calderone noted. That followed just two sub-zero days in December. Sunday alone was 14 degrees warmer than usual.

Reality check: Don't get too used to the relatively mild conditions. The forecast shows the mercury dipping into the negatives by the end of this week.

  • "We're going to see temperatures take a really strong dive," Calderone said. "I don't want to say it's inevitable, but it's part of winter here in the Midwest."

Flashback: This time two years ago, we were still thawing out from the polar vortex.

This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Torey Van OotNick Halter
Feb 1, 2021 - Axios Twin Cities

Helicopters swarmed South Minneapolis to crack down on carjackings

A helicopter over Minneapolis in May 2020. Photo: Shay Horse/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The high volume of helicopter traffic over South Minneapolis last week was part of a "coordinated, targeted, and multi-jurisdictional operation ... to crackdown on carjackings," the Minneapolis Police Department confirms.

Why it matters: The frequency of flights sparked complaints from residents, who say the choppers are an unwelcome reminder of the trauma the neighborhood experienced following George Floyd's killing.

Torey Van OotNick Halter
Feb 1, 2021 - Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota takes another shot at legal pot

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

A push to legalize marijuana for recreational use in Minnesota is back.

What's happening: DFL state legislators will introduce "adult-use cannabis legislation" today.

Lachlan Markay
8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Hawley rakes in grassroots cash after Capitol attack

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., attends the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

January was Sen. Josh Hawley's best fundraising month—by far—since his 2018 election, with a flood of small-dollar donations more than eclipsing the corporate cash he lost after leading an effort to block certification of President Biden's Electoral College win.

Why it matters: Corporate PACs cut ties with the Missouri Republican after the Capitol insurrection that followed the Hawley-led gambit. But his grassroots fundraising bonanza in the weeks after shows the GOP base still firmly in Hawley's camp.

