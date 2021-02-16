Twin Cities' craft breweries could be next to face wave of closures

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Twin Cities' craft breweries could be next to face wave of closures

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The mass shuttering of bars and restaurants has been well documented in the Twin Cities, but some of the state's roughly 200 breweries could be next.

State of play: Two have already closed during the pandemic: Herkimer Pub & Brewery in Minneapolis and Wayzata Brew Works.

  • "A whole bunch of smaller breweries ... have opened up and their livelihood is 100%, or maybe 90% based on a taproom," Mark Stutrud, CEO of Summit Brewing Co., the state's largest brewery, told Axios.

Stutrud, who was making craft beer when most of the new wave of Minnesota brewers were still in diapers, has seen his share of ups and downs since starting Summit in 1986.

  • But the past year has been worrisome because of a double whammy of pandemic fears and public safety issues that he says have ruined consumer confidence in going out.

Driving the news: Beer sales are a strong indicator of the health of bars and restaurants, and Summit's 2020 sales fell by 11%, even though the brewery's sales at liquor stores were up 38%.

  • Stutrud said he had to lay off the part-time workers in Summit's taproom, but has otherwise avoided job cuts.

The big picture: Brewers Association economist Bart Watson is predicting closures nationally, suggesting that some beer makers may be surviving thanks to lenient bankers and landlords.

  • "As market conditions return to normal, this may accelerate closings, both as breweries take stock of the hole COVID-19 has dug in their finances, and as other players, such as landlords, end extensions or forgiveness on rent," he wrote in a 2021 outlook.

Context: Small, taproom-dependent breweries have survived so far thanks to loyal fans who buy growlers and crowlers, Paycheck Protection Program loans and a strong summer when they were mostly open, said Lauren Bennett McGinty, executive director of the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild.

  • "I think people are just trying to ride it out as long as they can and hope that they can have more capacity in the near future," she said.

What to watch: The Craft Brewers' Guild has been pushing to allow larger breweries to also sell growlers and crowlers and let all breweries sell regular 12- and 16-oz. cans to go.

State law prevents a handful of breweries that make more than 20,000 barrels of beer annually from being able to sell the to-go jugs and small can sales are limited to liquor stores.

  • But the proposals have yet to gain traction at the Legislature. A House DFL chair told the Star Tribune that "bandwidth is restricted" due to the pandemic.

This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden extends mortgage relief, moratorium on foreclosures

President Biden prepares to sign a series of executive orders at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office just hours after his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Biden administration Tuesday announced it's extending the moratorium on home foreclosures and the enrollment window for mortgage forbearance through June.

Why it matters: Many Americans have struggled to make home payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both programs were set to expire in March. The actions are an extension of a program the Trump administration started in 2020.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
3 hours ago - World

Myanmar police file second charge against Aung San Suu Kyi

Photo: Sai Aung Main/AFP via Getty Images

Police in Myanmar filed a new charge against democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi for violating the country's Natural Disaster Management Law, which is often used to prosecute people who have defied coronavirus restrictions, AP reports.

Why it matters: Suu Kyi, who was detained in a military coup on Feb. 1, was already facing a charge for illegally importing walkie-talkies. The new charge could allow her to be held indefinitely without a trial, after the military changed the Penal Code last week to allow law enforcement to detain people without court permission, per AP.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dion RabouinBethany Allen-Ebrahimian
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

China's political power grows with its capital markets

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Thanks to a mandate for outside investment and its strong rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, China’s financial markets are drawing record high chunks of global capital — particularly from U.S.-based investors — and are poised to keep growing.

Why it matters: As more money flows to China’s markets, its political leaders will have a clear mechanism to increase the country’s political power, giving China another potent weapon to challenge the United States’ position as the world’s financial superpower.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!