If you're anything like us, you're in the market for new sledding spots to get your thrills in this winter.

We asked readers to share your favorite hills across the metro. Here are some of your recommendations (in no particular order):

Expert take: The sled gurus at Northern Toboggan Co. suggest Beard's Plaisance next to Lake Harriet.

Up for a trek? Join them at Allison Park in Warroad.

