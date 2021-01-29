Sign up for our daily briefing
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
If you're anything like us, you're in the market for new sledding spots to get your thrills in this winter.
We asked readers to share your favorite hills across the metro. Here are some of your recommendations (in no particular order):
- Como Park in St. Paul
- Aquila Park in St. Louis Park
- Newton Hill (51st and Newton) in southwest Minneapolis
- The hill at Wayzata East Middle School
- The hill at 32nd & Louisiana in Crystal
Expert take: The sled gurus at Northern Toboggan Co. suggest Beard's Plaisance next to Lake Harriet.
- Up for a trek? Join them at Allison Park in Warroad.
